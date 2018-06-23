Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s entry for PP-173 suspended

A petition challenging Maryam Nawaz’s candidature for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-17 was dismissed by an appellate tribunal in Lahore on Saturday.

The former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz had her nomination papers for PP-173 challenged, opposing that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was in possession of two CNICs.

The petition was discharged by the appellate tribunal on the basis that it was unacceptable.

Maryam will be in the race for the upcoming general elections from National Assembly constituencies NA-125 and NA-127 in Lahore, as well as Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

During that time, Dr Yasmeen Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has also challenged the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for NA-125, concerning which the petition will be heard by the appellate tribunal today. 

