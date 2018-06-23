Sat June 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

PML-N decides not to field candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided not to field its candidates opposite disgruntled senior party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

According to a source privy to the development, PML-N wants to keep its door open for Chaudhry Nisar at the behest of President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to give his green signal to the understanding.

PML-N leadership, however, will not award the ticket to Chaudhry Nisar Ali over his refusal to submit a formal application.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Nisar has agreed to refrain from criticizing the PML-N’s leadership in public.

The former interior minister will be contesting on two national and two provincial assembly seats in the next general elections slated to take place on July 25. 

In recent months, Chaudhry Nisar has been critical of Maryam Nawaz Sharif's meddling in the party's affairs and PML-N's policy of confrontation with the establishment.

