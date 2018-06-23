Ali Zafar files defamation suit against Meesha Shafi for 'false' allegations

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has taken Meesha Shafi to court for the allegations of sexual harassment she placed against him, terming them ‘baseless.’

The singer turned actor filed a case against Shafi under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 in Lahore court through his lawyer, appealing for an apology over placing unsubstantiated allegations on him along with a fine of Rs1 billion.

The 38 year old artist in a statement revealed that the ‘false’ allegations have wrecked his repute. He went on to state: “That the tweet dated 19.04.2018 and the Instep Article dated 21.04.2018 are false, slanderous, and defamatory statements, stand published and originate from the defendant, therefore, have caused tremendous injury to the Plaintiff’s reputation, good will, livelihood; being attempts to tarnish the good image of the plaintiff. As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff’s good image through making false accusations. The defendant has associated herself with the global #MeToo movement, with one of the launchers of the #MeToo movement ‘Rose McGowan’ labeling the defendant as ‘a heroine for our times’."

The notice further breaking down the Rs1 billion fine went on to state: “Be that as it may, that due to the defamatory campaign being spearheaded by the defendant, the plaintiff besides special damages in case of defamation further suffered the following damages:

Mental torture 2 crores

Loss of contacts 8 crores

Loss of reputation/ goodwill 50 crores

Loss of business opportunities 40 crores”

Shafi had previously received a legal notice by Zafar’s advisory as well, that ordered her to delete the tweet that led to the debacle. It also claimed that failure to comply would result in a fine worth Rs1 billion.

“An apology using the same social media platform of Twitter proclaiming our client’s innocence,” read the notice.