PML-N names election candidates, Maryam to contest from NA-127, PP-173

LAHORE: The PML-N‘s Parliamentary Board announced Saturday that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-127 and Punjab Assembly's constituency PP-173.
The party said that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will be running from National Assembly constituency NA-124.
Former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has been awarded the ticket to contest from National Assembly constituency NA-131.
Former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is likely to be the party's candidate for the post of prime minister, will take up the contest from NA-132.
Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Abid Sher Ali has been asked to stand from National Assembly constituency NA-108
Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah will be contesting from National Assembly constituency NA-106.
Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal will take part in the election from his home constituency NA-78 while senior leader Khawaja Asif will fight the electoral battle in NA-73.
In addition, Khurram Dastgir Khan has been awarded the ticket to contest from NA-81.
