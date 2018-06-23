Sat June 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman beats up traffic warden in Lahore after he asks for her number

LAHORE: A traffic official was beaten up by a woman after he asked her for her number in the Shahdara area of Lahore.

As per Geo News reports, the woman asserted that the traffic warden misbehaved with and also abused her. The footage surfacing shows the warden harassing the woman with other security officials making attempts to dismiss the situation and controlling the woman.

x
Advertisement

The incident has been taken notice of by the city traffic officer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan Awami Tehreek withdraws from general elections 2018

Pakistan Awami Tehreek withdraws from general elections 2018
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Waziristan raid that killed six terrorists

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Waziristan raid that killed six terrorists
Three minors among five of a family killed in Sargodha firing

Three minors among five of a family killed in Sargodha firing
Qureshi vs Tareen: PTI stalwarts trade barbs

Qureshi vs Tareen: PTI stalwarts trade barbs
Load More load more