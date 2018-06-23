Woman beats up traffic warden in Lahore after he asks for her number

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A traffic official was beaten up by a woman after he asked her for her number in the Shahdara area of Lahore.
As per Geo News reports, the woman asserted that the traffic warden misbehaved with and also abused her. The footage surfacing shows the warden harassing the woman with other security officials making attempts to dismiss the situation and controlling the woman.
The incident has been taken notice of by the city traffic officer.
