Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Waziristan raid that killed six terrorists

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has killed six terrorists during an operation in South Waziristan, the ISPR said on Saturday.

According to the army, security forces conducted successful Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in village Spina Mela near Ladha, South Waziristan.

It said the operation was launched on a tip off regarding presence of terrorists who had entered the area disguised as Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

" After exchange of heavy fire 6 terrorists including High Value Target terrorist Nanakar involved in killing of local population and Maliks killed," said a statement issued by the ISPR.

During exchange of fire Havaldar Razzaq Khan and Havaldar Mumtaz Hussain embraced Shahadat.

"Weapons and ammo recovered along with communication sets through which terrorists were in communication with their handlers across the border in Afghan Province Paktia," the statement said.

