Fri June 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2018

Seven picnickers from Karachi drown at Gadani beach

GADANI: At least seven   people  including women and children have drowned at Gaddani beach, Geo News reported on Friday.

Bodies of four women and a child have been recovered while search for tow more people is still on going, the TV channel reported.

According to preliminary reports, the picnickers belonged  to Karachi's Lyari area .

They were swept away by a sudden  current , rescuers said.


