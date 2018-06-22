Seven picnickers from Karachi drown at Gadani beach

GADANI: At least seven people including women and children have drowned at Gaddani beach, Geo News reported on Friday.

Bodies of four women and a child have been recovered while search for tow more people is still on going, the TV channel reported.

According to preliminary reports, the picnickers belonged to Karachi's Lyari area .

They were swept away by a sudden current , rescuers said.



