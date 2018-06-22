Seven picnickers from Karachi drown at Gadani beach

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GADANI: At least seven people including women and children have drowned at Gaddani beach, Geo News reported on Friday.
Bodies of four women and a child have been recovered while search for tow more people is still on going, the TV channel reported.
According to preliminary reports, the picnickers belonged to Karachi's Lyari area .
They were swept away by a sudden current , rescuers said.
