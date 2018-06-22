Ayaz Sadiq says won't accept election outcome in NA-129 if RO not changed

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has accused Retiring Officer in National Assembly Constituency NA-129 of being partisan.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart has sent a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to register a complaint against Returning Officer Ghulam Murtaza.

In his letter, the speaker said the RO is supporting his opponent Aleem Khan.

He said he was asked to personally appear for scrutiny of nomination papers but Khan was exempted.

He said the PTI candidate was summoned on June 19 only after his protest over the discrimination.

Ayaz Sadiq wrote that when Aleem Khan made appearance, RO told him that his nomination papers have already been approved.

Sadiq said he was asked some insulting questions which had nothing to do with process of scrutiny.

He said unnecessary questions were asked about his foreign tours and development work.

He demanded the electoral body to change the Returning Officer and said that retaining the RO would mean pre-poll rigging.

The speaker said he would not accept the results of election from the constituency if his demand was not met.