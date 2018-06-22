Fri June 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2018

Pervez Musharraf resigns as APML chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has resigned as chairman of his political party, Geo News reported on Friday.

Speaking to the TV channel, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leader Dr Amjad confirmed that the former army chief has sent his resignation to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Dr Amjad said he has been appointed as new chairman of the party by the former president because Musharraf was unable to run the it from abroad.

