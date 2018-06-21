Mother's condition still critical, says Maryam Nawaz

LONDON: The condition of former first lady Begam Kulsoom is 'still critical', Maryam Nawaz told media on Thursday.

Speaking outside Harley Street Clinic, Maryam Nawaz requested the masses to pray for her ailing mother, who has been on life support since June 14.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif, Nuzhat Sadiq and Nehal Hashmi also visited Begum Kulsum on the same day.

Earlier this week in a briefing to the Sharif family, the board of doctors had shared that Begum Kulsoom would not be taken off the ventilator, asking Nawaz to wait for another review of her condition, the timeline of which was not given.

Reports also said that the doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Kulsoom’s condition has not improved significantly since last Thursday.

The wife of former premier was admitted to the hospital on June 13 as per doctors' advice, where she had suffered heart attack.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz are also in London as they were allowed by the court to visit the former first lady and then given four-day exemption.