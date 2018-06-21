Saudi King sends ‘gift’ of 150 tons of dates to Pakistanis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sent a gift of 150 tons of dates to the people of Pakistan.
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Malkiy handed over the gift to Pakistani officials, Radio Pakistan reported.
The dates would be distributed among deserving people of Pakistan, said Joint Secretary Cabinet Division.
