Saudi King sends ‘gift’ of 150 tons of dates to Pakistanis

Riyadh: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sent a gift of 150 tons of dates to the people of Pakistan.



Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Malkiy handed over the gift to Pakistani officials, Radio Pakistan reported.

The dates would be distributed among deserving people of Pakistan, said Joint Secretary Cabinet Division.