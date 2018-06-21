PPP to defeat opponents with the support of masses: Zardari

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Benazir Bhutto had embraced martyrdom while leading the fighting on democratic front adding that her prayers are always with us and her other supporters during the continuing struggle for the rights of downtrodden and strengthening of democracy.

President Asif Ali Zardari was addressing the Party office-bearers at Bilawal House during cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion of 65th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman, Saeed Ghani and others were also present.

He pointed out that the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto had shaken the entire world and even American stock exchange Dow Jones crashed following her assassination.

Asif Ali Zardari said that commando Pervez Musharraf was afraid of returning back to the country today and questioned wherefrom Musharraf got billions of rupees while there was no proof of billions he claimed to have gotten from Saudi King Abdullah. He said it was strange logic that Pervez Musharraf announces to contest general elections but was reluctant to return back and was searching a platform, sometimes even claiming to lead MQM groups.

PPPP President said that democracy has suffered whenever a dictator has propped up adding that dictator Zia had thought that he would silence Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by hanging him but he and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto continue to live on in hearts and minds of the people of Pakistan even today.

He said that Benazir Bhutto was living within us behind some curtain and pledged that PPP would defeat the opponents in the general elections with the support of the masses all over the country.