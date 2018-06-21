Disgruntled PMLN leader Zaeem Qadri to contest elections as independent candidate

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri has announced to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate.



Zaeem Qadri made this shocking announcement during a press conference after party leadership refused to give him ticket for National Assembly seat.

Zaeem Qadri said he would contest elections from NA-133 in independent capacity.

He also lashed out at Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”