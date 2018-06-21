Thu June 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Disgruntled PMLN leader Zaeem Qadri to contest elections as independent candidate

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri has announced to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate.

Zaeem Qadri made this shocking announcement during a press conference after party leadership refused to give him ticket for National Assembly seat.

x
Advertisement

Zaeem Qadri said he would contest elections from NA-133 in independent capacity.

He also lashed out at Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Defence ministry agrees to provide 350,000 troops for election 2018

Defence ministry agrees to provide 350,000 troops for election 2018
Ardern and Benazir Bhutto: Two leaders, two very different pregnancies

Ardern and Benazir Bhutto: Two leaders, two very different pregnancies
Today is the longest day of year 2018

Today is the longest day of year 2018

'World's longest-serving' Pakistani ambassador Jamsheed Marker passes away

'World's longest-serving' Pakistani ambassador Jamsheed Marker passes away
Load More load more