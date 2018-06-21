Disgruntled PMLN leader Zaeem Qadri to contest elections as independent candidate

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri has announced to contest general elections 2018 as an independent candidate.
Zaeem Qadri made this shocking announcement during a press conference after party leadership refused to give him ticket for National Assembly seat.
Zaeem Qadri said he would contest elections from NA-133 in independent capacity.
He also lashed out at Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, saying “Lahore is not their personal property.”
