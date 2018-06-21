Erasure of advertisements from walls built for defense purpose in Karachi, orders SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court ordered removal of advertisements from walls constructed as security measures, here on Thursday.

A CJP-led bench concluded a hearing on an appeal in regards to the building of walls with advertisements at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry subsequent to hearing out Karachi Cantonment Board and Outdoors Advertisers Association spokesmen.

Officials from the Cantonment Board apprised the court that as per their orders, majority of the walls with advertisements on them have been taken down as well as those constructed inside the confines of Fasial Cantt.

The Outdoors Advertisers Association officials also briefed the court that a total of Rs15 billion had been spent on advertisements and a method evading the losses should be carried out instead.

In response to this, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the city had faced ruination due to their constructed boards and poles.

The top judge had also responded stating “You are responsible for your losses. Try another business.”

Apart from that, the bench had also issued a ruling on removal of advertisements from walls constructed for defense measures, as well as the pulling down of walls built for point of displaying advertisements around the metropolis.