Shebaz advised to use pedestrian crossing to cross road





LONDON: The man, who had filmed Shehbaz jaywalking in London, has advised former chief minister Punjab to use zebra crossing (pedestrian crossing) next time while crossing the road.

Soon after Shebaz Sharif's remarks, in which he asked the journalist to film him again and send it [back to Pakistan], the man responded saying; "Sir, next time, please use the zebra crossing."

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was about to enter his car when he made the aforementioned statement to the journalist. People around him, including his colleagues, laughed at his comment.

The PML-N president is expected to return home today (Thursday) from London where he went to inquire after the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.