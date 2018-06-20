Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Video: Voters grill PML-N’s candidate Jamal Leghari

A video of PML-N leader Jamal Leghari being grilled by a group of his voters during a visit to his constituency has gone viral on social media platforms.

The PML-N leader got upset when he was questioned about the timing of his visit to the constituency just a few weeks before the next general elections.

Leghari is running from his home constituency NA-192, Dera Ghazi Khan. 

“Why should we vote for you?” asked a voter before Leghari lost his control. The group then asked where he had been in the last five years when his government was in power.

One man can be heard telling Leghari if he was there to give answers or ask questions. "You are grilling me just for one parchi (vote), he lamented .

Jamal can be seen saying, “Don’t talk about democracy, I know democracy better than you”.

The visibly upset politician reminded the voters that he was their chieftain. “Isn’t it shameful you are treating me like this just for one vote?” he added.

“I would see you on elections day,” said the DG Khan politician before he left the area. 

