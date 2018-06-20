Wed June 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf resigns

ISLAMABAD: Ashtar Ausaf Ali has resigned as Attorney General of Pakistan, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The resignation comes hours after the caretaker Punjab government removed Asma Hamid from the post of advocate general of the province.

Ausaf has forwarded his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain for approval. He was appointed as attorney general of Pakistan on March 29, 2016.

The outgoing Shehbaz Sharif government had appointed Asma Hamid, a move which drew the ire of rival PTI. 

