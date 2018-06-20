Wed June 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz declares assets worth over Rs 845 million

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, while submitting her nomination papers, declared that her net assets amount to a total of Rs 845 million.

This information was shared by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding assets of electoral candidates on Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

Daughter of former Prime Minister, Maryam who has submitted her nomination papers from NA-125, NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies revealed that she is a shareholder in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudabiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudabiya Engineering Co Private Limited.

Furthermore, she also owns 1,506 kanals irrigation land, which have increased by 548 kanals in the last three years.

Maryam also disclosed that she invested Rs 3.4 million in her family flour mills and had lent a loan worth Rs 7 million to Soft Energy Private Limited. She also stated that she currently owns gifts and jewellery worth Rs40 million and 1.7 million respectively.

Moreover, Maryam shared that her brother Hasan Nawaz had also given her a loan of Rs 20 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

NA-53: Imran Khan files appeal against rejection of nomination paper

NA-53: Imran Khan files appeal against rejection of nomination paper

Woman among four 'terrorists' killed in Balochistan operation

Woman among four 'terrorists' killed in Balochistan operation

ECP forms 20 tribunals to hear rejection appeals

ECP forms 20 tribunals to hear rejection appeals
Imran seeks immediate removal of KP governor

Imran seeks immediate removal of KP governor
Load More load more