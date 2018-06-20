Maryam Nawaz declares assets worth over Rs 845 million

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, while submitting her nomination papers, declared that her net assets amount to a total of Rs 845 million.

This information was shared by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding assets of electoral candidates on Wednesday.

Daughter of former Prime Minister, Maryam who has submitted her nomination papers from NA-125, NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies revealed that she is a shareholder in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudabiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudabiya Engineering Co Private Limited.

Furthermore, she also owns 1,506 kanals irrigation land, which have increased by 548 kanals in the last three years.

Maryam also disclosed that she invested Rs 3.4 million in her family flour mills and had lent a loan worth Rs 7 million to Soft Energy Private Limited. She also stated that she currently owns gifts and jewellery worth Rs40 million and 1.7 million respectively.

Moreover, Maryam shared that her brother Hasan Nawaz had also given her a loan of Rs 20 million.