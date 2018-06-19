Tue June 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Viral video shows another bus hostess facing harassment by security guard

KARACHI: Days after a bus hostess in Faisalabad was murdered for turning down a marriage proposal, a similar video has emerged on social media of a security guard harassing a female hostess in Karachi.

The security guard can be seen misbehaving with the bus hostess in the circulating footage followed by the female getting hit in response to resistance.

x
Advertisement

The viral video goes on to also show a man trying to reason with the security guard.

Earlier in the week, a similar incident had occurred in Faisalabad where an 18-year-old bus hostess named Mehwish was shot dead by a security guard for declining his marriage proposal.

The latest video as confirmed by Mehwish’s mother is not of her deceased daughter but is a different occurrence.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Video: Shehbaz Sharif goes viral for crossing London street with hastened speed

Video: Shehbaz Sharif goes viral for crossing London street with hastened speed
Pakistan Army team wins Pace Sticking Competition in UK

Pakistan Army team wins Pace Sticking Competition in UK
Man arrested after raping minor girl in Hafizabad

Man arrested after raping minor girl in Hafizabad
Tourist harassing Kalash women in viral video traced: police

Tourist harassing Kalash women in viral video traced: police
Load More load more