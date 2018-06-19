Viral video shows another bus hostess facing harassment by security guard

KARACHI: Days after a bus hostess in Faisalabad was murdered for turning down a marriage proposal, a similar video has emerged on social media of a security guard harassing a female hostess in Karachi.

The security guard can be seen misbehaving with the bus hostess in the circulating footage followed by the female getting hit in response to resistance.

The viral video goes on to also show a man trying to reason with the security guard.

Earlier in the week, a similar incident had occurred in Faisalabad where an 18-year-old bus hostess named Mehwish was shot dead by a security guard for declining his marriage proposal.

The latest video as confirmed by Mehwish’s mother is not of her deceased daughter but is a different occurrence.