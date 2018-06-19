Man arrested after raping minor girl in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man on Tuesday in Hafizabad’s Muhalla Tajpura, police said.

The suspect identified as Asad Sohail convinced the minor, residing in the same neighborhood as him, to escort him into his house while she was out buying groceries.

After raping the minor girl, the man escaped the scene seeing the girl’s deteriorating state.

The police arrived at the site after the incident was reported and the minor was transferred to a hospital where her health check was carried out.

The accused was taken into custody later after which a case was also filed against him, Geo reported.

A similar incident had occurred earlier in the month, where six suspects were detained by authorities in Khairpur’s Pir Jo Goth area for allegedly gang raping two young local girls.