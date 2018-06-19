Tue June 19, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Next PM will be from Karachi: Miftah

KARACHI: Former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail has claimed that Pakistan’s next Prime Minister will be from Karachi.

“If Karachi is facing a water shortage crisis, the Sindh government is to blame,” said Ismail while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday.

“Our government improved law and order in Karachi and if we come into power again, we will provide water and clean environment to the city,” he said.

The former finance adviser said that the PML-N government had spent money on installation of RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants and improved power generation.

 “Owing to water shortage, we well short of our target of power generation by 1500 megawatts,” he said.

He questioned the failure of Zardari government to build motorways.

“Peshawar metro bus project was launched with an estimated cost of Rs8 billion but now it has reached Rs13 billion,” he pointed out.

Ismail also took a dig at the performance of PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying  the Metro bus project could not be completed despite digging the entire city of Peshawar. 

