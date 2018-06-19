Fauzia Kasuri’s nomination papers rejected

KARACHI: The nomination papers of former PTI leader Fauzia Kasuri were rejected on Tuesday after she failed to satisfy Returning Officer about the status of her dual nationality.

Ms Kasuri, who has joined Pak Sarzameen Party after leaving the PTI, is seeking to contest from NA-247, Karachi, in the general elections.

A report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Election Commission claims that Fauzia Kasuri holds US nationality.



The PSP leader, however, said she has already submitted documents to prove she is no longer a US citizen.

"I just submitted the US citizenship renunciation certificate and required proof to the RO of NA 247 at the City Court in Karachi. As stated by me earlier, I ceased to be a dual national on Mar 22, 2013," Kasuri tweeted.

Meanwhile, former PPP worker Habib Jan’s nomination papers also got rejected by Returning Officer over his alleged foreign nationality.

According to the Returning Officer, Habib also failed to given satisfactory answer regarding his dual nationality.

“I have given up my dual nationality,” Jan told the RO. “I just forgot to bring my original CNIC to prove my nationality,” he said.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the nomination papers of PTI candidate Ziaullah Afridi to contest from NA-31 were accepted.