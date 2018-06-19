Tue June 19, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Video of beggar on board Karachi-Bangkok flight goes viral

Footage of a man begging during a flight from Bangkok-bound flight from Karachi has gone viral, with social media users expressing shock as to how a pauper can manage to book a flight.

The video circulating on the social media sites, shows the unnamed man begging as the air hostess attempts to stop him.

Unable to stop the beggar, the air hostess calls male crew to her help but to no avail.

 Driven by their urge to help a person in need, some passengers  hand some money to the beggar, without giving much thought about how the man bought  the ticket worth thousands of rupees to board the plane.

