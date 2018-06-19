Nawaz, Maryam seek exemption from appearing in Accountability Court

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have sought exemption from appearing in the Accountability Court which is hearing corruption references against them.

The former prime minister and his daughter are in London where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

She is said to be in a critical condition.

According to Geo News, Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir on Tuesday.

The judge told the lawyer that his application to withdraw power of attorney has been dismissed.

Khawaja Haris told the judge that he has to submit another application as it was his right to adop a certain viewpoint.

He then read out his application in the courtroom in whihc he stated his objections with regard to the trial.

The counsel for Sharif questioned the Supreme Court's decision under which the Accountability Court has been asked to hear the cases everyday including Saturdays and Sundays.

He argued that holidays and court timings have been decided under the rule of law, adding that court can't hold hearing on holidays.