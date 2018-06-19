Tue June 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz, Maryam seek exemption from appearing in Accountability Court

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have sought exemption from appearing in the Accountability Court which is hearing corruption references against them.

The former prime minister and his daughter are in London where Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

x
Advertisement

She is said to be in a critical condition.

According to Geo News, Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared before Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir on Tuesday.

The judge told the lawyer that his application to withdraw  power of attorney has been dismissed.

Khawaja Haris told the judge that he has to submit another application as it was his right to adop a certain viewpoint.

He then read out his application in the courtroom in whihc he stated his objections with regard to the trial.

The counsel for Sharif questioned the Supreme Court's decision under which the Accountability Court has been asked to hear the cases everyday including Saturdays and Sundays.

He argued that holidays and court timings have been decided under the rule of law, adding that court can't hold hearing on holidays.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan has more nuclear warheads than India: report

Pakistan has more nuclear warheads than India: report

Begum Kulsoom will be on ventilator for indefinite period: Hussain Nawaz

Begum Kulsoom will be on ventilator for indefinite period: Hussain Nawaz
Imran Khan fails to satisfy angry party protestors over 'unfair award of tickets'

Imran Khan fails to satisfy angry party protestors over 'unfair award of tickets'
Will rather not expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness: Chaudhary Nisar

Will rather not expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness: Chaudhary Nisar
Load More load more