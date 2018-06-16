Zayn Malik says he loves America and might want to run for office

New York: British pop star Zayn Malik says he been startled by the welcoming spirit of the United States and might even consider running for office in his new home.



The former One Direction heartthrob said he was "a bit shocked" at first by the friendliness of Americans and felt that the country was being "misrepresented across the globe."

"No matter what color, what gender, what sexuality, what class -- none of that matters here. People genuinely want to know you for who you are. And that´s how America should be represented across the world," the 25-year-old singer told GQ in the fashion magazine´s latest issue.

Asked if he would consider running for office himself, he said: "Maybe. It´d be cool. I feel like it´s a beautiful place."

After leaving One Direction in 2015, Zayn moved to Los Angeles and more recently New York as he shifted style sharply from the squeaky clean boy band.

Zayn said that one effect of the political climate is that Americans are "expressing how they really feel about where they come from and their heritage and their backgrounds."

"So that´s how I feel about it -- it´s a beautiful place, and it´s a beautiful time to be alive."