Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Will rather not expose Nawaz, Maryam due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness: Chaudhary Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Addressing a corner meeting here on Monday, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar said that he wanted to expose the role of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, but would not  right now due to Begum Kulsoom’s illness. 

“I wanted to [speak openly] about PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, about what has been happening in the past few months, and the role of Nawaz and Maryam, but now is not the time [due to Begum Kulsoom’s ill health],” said Nisar. 

He also added that he has been shouldering the burden of PML-N for the past 34 years.

"Nawaz and his family are indebted to me. I do not owe [them] anything," he added. 

The estranged political leader also said that at the time of formation of the party, there were only 15 to 20 members and Nawaz was not very eligible, revealing that some other member had to become the party leader, but  it was decided that Nawaz would do it. 

"None of those [15, 20 members] is part of PML-N now. Nawaz either left them, or they left the party," he stated. 

Nisar also hinted at a possible separation with PML-N as he has never sold his conscience., or acted against his principles. 

