Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Ayesha Gulalai’s nomination papers from NA-53 challenged

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ayesha Gulalai’s nomination papers from Islamabad’s NA-53 constituency were challenged here on Monday.

Makhdoom Niaz, whom Gulalai is contesting against from NA-53, apart from PTI chairman Imran Khan and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, challenged Gulalai's nomination papers stating that  she is neither   Sadiq nor Ameen. He further added that Gulalai has failed to provide evidence to back up allegations of harassment that  she had previously levelled against PTI chief Imran Khan.

Responding to this, Gulalai submitted a written response in this regard, stating that a proper committee was formed to investigate all harassment allegations,  adding that she regularly appeared before the committee, however Imran did not.

Prior to this, Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-53 constituency were also challenged, for which Imran’s legal counsel Babar Awan submitted a reply stating that objections raised over his candidacy are baseless and based on fraud. 

