Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 18, 2018

Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers cleared for Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

LAHORE: Nomination papers of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz have been accepted by the returning officer (RO) for Lahore’s NA-124 constituency on Monday.

The decision came after RO Asif Bashir ruled out all objections put forth while scrutiny of Maryam’s nomination papers was being held. 

With this, Maryam is now clear to contest the upcoming general elections of July 25 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's ticker from NA-125 and NA-127 constituencies.

The NA-125 constituency was the NA-120 constituency prior to the new delimitation of constituencies.

NA-120 was earlier won by Nawaz Sharif and later by his wife Kulsoom Nawaz after he was ousted following corruption charges.

Maryam also currently faces corruption charges in the accountability court of Islamabad following Supreme Court’s decision in the Panama Papers case last year.

