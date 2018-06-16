Iftikhar Chaudhry launched against PTI after 'Reham’s flop show': PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a scathing attack on Iftikhar Chaudhry, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that former chief justice was launched by rivals to malign his party after “Reham Khan’s flop show.”

“Iftikhar Chaudhry is like a tumor in Pakistani system and the game being played by him will damage the politics. Why can’t NAB see cases against Iftikhar Chaudhry,” he said while addressing a press conference.

He alleged that Iftikhar Chaudhry and son Aralan Iftikhar had made billions of rupees.

The PTI spokesman that Iftikhar Chaudhry had signed a deal with the PML-N in 2013. “Nawaz Sharif first promised Iftikhar Chaudhry the post of President of Pakistan but then he backed away,” Chaudhry said.

“PTI has no personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding the PML-N president must he held accountable for laundering Rs300 billion abroad.



Chaudhry lamented that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not just removed loyalists of former governments in Punjab and Sindh.

“Tomorrow is the last date of scrutiny of nomination papers, but Nawaz Sharif and his lawyers are using delaying tactics,” he added.