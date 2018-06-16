SC will not tolerate mistreatment, eve-teasing of transgenders: CJP

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has set up a special committee to ensure transgender persons are issued computerized national identity cards (CNICs) within 15 days.

The top judge passed the order while presiding over a suo motu hearing of non-issuance of CNICS to the transgender community at apex court's Lahore Registry on Monday.

Justice Nisar observed the CNICs should be issued through a one-window mechanism, adding the apex court will monitor the progress of process online.

"I myself will monitor the entire process," Justice Nisar said

He also said that special courts will be formed to look into the security of transgender community.

"The problems of transgender communities cannot be solved until they are provided legal protection," he noted. "We will not tolerate any kind of mistreatment or eve-teasing of the transgender community," he stressed.

Terming Khawaja Seras an important part of our society, Chief Justice Nisar added. "We don't know about government but will try to provide all legal provisions to the transgender persons," he observed.