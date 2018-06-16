Supreme Court takes up non-issuance of CNICs to transgenders

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will take up a complaint of transgender community regarding ‘non-issuance’ of computerized national identity cards (CNICs).

The hearing takes place at 11am today.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered the Punjab chief secretary and Akhuwat Foundation chairperson Amjad Saqib to appear before the court in person.

A press release issued by the top court said that Justice Nisar heard the problems of the transgender community during his visit to Fountain House Lahore on Saturday.

Their primary complaint was the non-issuance of CNICs, of which the CJ has taken notice.

Pakistan legally recognised a third sex in 2009, allowing transgender people to get identity cards.

This year, the National Assembly approved the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, guaranteeing them basic rights.

Implementation remains, however, a dream as transgender people continue to face discrimination and violence in a deeply patriarchal society.