Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mild tremor strikes parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Moderate 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck various cities of Punjab province, creating panic among the residents.

The quake jolted Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Oach Sharif and others.

x
Advertisement

It was measured 5.2 on Richter scale with a depth of 10 kilometers, according to US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 42 kms West of DG Khan.

There were no reports of any damage to life and property.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Imran seeks removal of NADRA chief Usman Mobin for allegedly providing data to PML-N

Imran seeks removal of NADRA chief Usman Mobin for allegedly providing data to PML-N
Bilawal extends Father’s Day wishes to ‘courageous, loving and caring father’

Bilawal extends Father’s Day wishes to ‘courageous, loving and caring father’
Dual nationality: Murad shares renunciation certificate, terms FIA’s list 'outdated'

Dual nationality: Murad shares renunciation certificate, terms FIA’s list 'outdated'
Only prayers can save mother: Maryam Nawaz

Only prayers can save mother: Maryam Nawaz
Load More load more