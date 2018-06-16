Mild tremor strikes parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Moderate 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck various cities of Punjab province, creating panic among the residents.



The quake jolted Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Oach Sharif and others.

It was measured 5.2 on Richter scale with a depth of 10 kilometers, according to US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 42 kms West of DG Khan.

There were no reports of any damage to life and property.