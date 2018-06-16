Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal extends Father’s Day wishes to ‘courageous, loving and caring father’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has wished Fathers Day to his ‘courageous, loving and caring father’ former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal took to twitter on Father’s Day and shared picture with his dad Asif Ali Zardari, kissing him on the cheeks.

x
Advertisement

Bilawal extended wishes to his father Asif Ali Zardari saying, “Happy Fathers day to my courageous, loving and caring father.”

Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June (falling on June 17 in 2018). It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March, April and June. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Dual nationality: Murad shares renunciation certificate, terms FIA’s list 'outdated'

Dual nationality: Murad shares renunciation certificate, terms FIA’s list 'outdated'
Only prayers can save mother: Maryam Nawaz

Only prayers can save mother: Maryam Nawaz
Doctors to decide on Monday whether to take Kulsoom off ventilator: Shehbaz

Doctors to decide on Monday whether to take Kulsoom off ventilator: Shehbaz
Army Chief Gen. Bajwa spends Eid day with troops along LoC

Army Chief Gen. Bajwa spends Eid day with troops along LoC
Load More load more