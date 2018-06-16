Bilawal extends Father’s Day wishes to ‘courageous, loving and caring father’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has wished Fathers Day to his ‘courageous, loving and caring father’ former president Asif Ali Zardari.



Bilawal took to twitter on Father’s Day and shared picture with his dad Asif Ali Zardari, kissing him on the cheeks.

Bilawal extended wishes to his father Asif Ali Zardari saying, “Happy Fathers day to my courageous, loving and caring father.”

Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June (falling on June 17 in 2018). It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March, April and June.