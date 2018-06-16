Sat June 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 17, 2018

Shehbaz visits ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday inquired after  the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at a London hospital, where she has been in intensive care since she suffered cardiac arrest.

Speaking to media after visiting her sister-in-law, Shehbaz said that doctors had been making all their efforts and Begum Kulsoom was given best treatment, urging  the masses to pray for her speedy recovery.

The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, deteriorated on Thursday and was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital since then she has been kept on ventilator, life-support machine.

The wife of former premier was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday as per Doctors' advice, where she had suffered heart attack.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz are also in in London  as they were allowed by the court to visit the former first lady in the last hearing.

Earlier,  former chief minister Punjab in his message of social media, said: "Leaving for UK shortly to inquire after my Bhabhi's health. She is in ICU and needs your prayers.... Eid Mubarak to all of you ... have a great day!"

