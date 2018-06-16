Army Chief Gen. Bajwa spends Eid day with troops along LoC

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent Eid day with troops along Line of Control.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief offered Eid prayer and prayed for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

Talking to troops, General Bajwa lauded their commitment, high morale and devotion for defence of the motherland.



He said that as soldiers we should be proud of celebrating such festivities away from our homes and dear ones for being on duty for security of our country and fellow countrymen.

The COAS especially hailed all martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices in the line of duty.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps accompanied the Army Chief.