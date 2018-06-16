Have received death threats against releasing my book, says Reham Khan

KARACHI: Reham Khan, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) chairman Imran Khan, said that she has received death threats against releasing her upcoming autobiography.

Talking to Indian media during a recent interview, Reham stated, “I have received death threats for releasing the book. I was also threatened to be defamed for the same. This is very depressing but I’m an optimistic person so these things don’t pull me down in life.”



Reham’s book, which had caused an uproar amongst top leadership of PTI, was accused of containing defamatory material against her former husband, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan.

Prior to this, Reham had also received court notices from Wasim Akram, Zulfi Bukhari and Ijaz Rehman among others over defamation charges in London.



According to PTI, Reham’s book is a ploy to deter PTI's vote bank in the country right before general elections 2018 to be held on July 25, as well as to demolish the country’s “only real opposition.”

Imran Khan, had earlier filed a lawsuit against Reham seeking a ban on the release of her book, which eventually led to a stay order on her book launch ordered by the court.

Reham Khan, on the other hand, had refuted all allegations regarding her book containing any libellous material regarding anyone, previously.