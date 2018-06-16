FIA list claims 122 election candidates are dual nationals

ISLAMABAD: As many as 122 candidates seeking to contest in the upcoming general elections, hold dual nationality, claims Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to a report submitted by the agency to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 60 candidates hold American nationality, 26 British and 24 are Canadian nationals.

It said that others who hold foreign nationality of Ireland, Belgium, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain and South Africa also want to take part in the polls.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was elected as a provincial lawmaker thrice since 2002, is a Canadian national along with PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

According to the list, Nadir Leghari, a PPP leader, holds US nationality. PSP’s Fauzia Kasuri, who recently quit Imran Khan’s PTI, is also a dual national.

The list also includes names of those who have formally applied to give up their dual nationality in order to become eligible to stand in the elections.