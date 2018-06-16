Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIA list claims 122 election candidates are dual nationals

ISLAMABAD: As many as 122 candidates seeking to contest in the upcoming general elections, hold dual nationality, claims Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

According to a report submitted by the agency to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 60 candidates hold American nationality, 26 British and 24 are Canadian nationals.

x
Advertisement

It said that others who hold foreign nationality of Ireland, Belgium, Singapore, Australia, Germany, Italy, Spain and South Africa also want to take part in the polls. 

Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was elected as a provincial lawmaker thrice since 2002, is a Canadian national along with PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

According to the list, Nadir Leghari, a PPP leader, holds US nationality. PSP’s Fauzia Kasuri, who recently quit Imran Khan’s PTI, is also a dual national.

The list also includes names of those who have formally applied to give up their dual nationality in order to become eligible to stand in the elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

MQM factions bury the hatchet after Sattar’s visit

MQM factions bury the hatchet after Sattar’s visit
Abid Sher calls caretaker Interior Minister a ‘personal servant’ of Imran Khan

Abid Sher calls caretaker Interior Minister a ‘personal servant’ of Imran Khan
Three Levies men martyred in Quetta gun attack

Three Levies men martyred in Quetta gun attack
Shehbaz Sharif off to UK to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health

Shehbaz Sharif off to UK to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz’s health
Load More load more