June 16, 2018
Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Abid Sher calls caretaker Interior Minister a ‘personal servant’ of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In a scathing attack, former minister and PML-N leader Abid She Ali has denounced Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan as a “personal servant” of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Ali was speaking to media persons after offering Eid prayers in Faisalabad on Saturday.

He called for a strict action against Imran Khan for breaching the law by taking his aide to Saudi Arabia despite his name being on an exit control list (ECL).

He called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate action against the caretaker interior minister for grating one-time permission to Syed Zulfi Bukhari to go abroad.

“Reham Khan has written a book. We have nothing to do with it,” he said, adding that Imran Khan should accept if he has a daughter.

A person who aspires to be the country’s prime minister should he held accountable for his actions, he added. 

