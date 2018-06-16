Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious fervour in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Eidul Fitr is being celebrated today (Saturday) in the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with great religious fervour and festivity.

The day will dawn with special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country at Masajid. Eid is an Arabic term meaning "festivity" or "celebration" while Fitr means "to break the fast". It falls on the first day of Shawwal Al-Mukarram, following the fasting month of Ramazan. Eid is celebrated for a period of three days. It is a joyous occasion for all Muslims, particularly children. It is a time for spreading peace, sharing with others and giving thanks for completing another period of fasting for the month of Ramazan.

Muslims celebrate not only the end of fasting, but also thank God for the help and strength that He gave them throughout the previous month to help them practice self-control. On the occasion, the faithful wear clean, neat clothes and offer Eid prayers at mosques, `Eidgahs'' and open places across the country - seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims will spend their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes would be prepared for serving the guests. People will also exchange gifts on the occasion.

Special prayers are offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the `Ummah'', solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir. The government has declared Eid holidays from June 15 to June 18. In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the `Eid'' congregations would be held at more than one thousand places.

In Islamabad, the biggest congregation would be held at the grand Faisal Mosque, where the high-ups of the government are likely to offer Eid prayers. In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregation would be held at the historic Liaquat Bagh. The radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid. While newspapers will publish special supplements to highlight the significance of the day.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk greeted nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr being celebrated across Pakistan. In their messages both asked the people to pray for the peace, progress and prosperity of motherland and follow the teachings of Islam in the true sense in reducing injustices in the society, promote the qualities of purity, self control, compassion and sacrifice.

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain has said that following the teachings of Islam in true sense can help reduce injustices in the society. President Mamnoon said going through the spiritual experiences during the blessed month, gives a realization about the difficulties of weaker segments of society. He said this creates a sense of sympathy for such people and encourages assistance for them with open hearts and minds. He said Eid is also the time to include the have-nots in the joy by providing them financial assistance through Zakat, Fitrana and Sadqa.

He said Eidul Fitr is a day of gratitude and bliss and extended heartiest felicitations to the Pakistani nation and the Muslims across the world. He prayed that may Allah Almighty accept the prayers offered during the blessed month of Ramazan and make the homeland a haven of peace and prosperity. Mamnoon said Ramazanul Mubarak is a month of self-training and preparation to develop one’s life in accordance with the teachings of Islam. These blessed days focus on the restraint of the self and making it relevant with all matters of life, including those which would be very significant in next few months.

He pointed out that the environment of election campaign sometimes developed a sense of competition among the people who either individually or collectively fall prey to several mistakes which are against the spirit of prayers. This creates animosity and bitterness among them, he added He urged upon the political workers, stakeholders and the nation to extend the spirit of Ramazan to rest of their lives. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bring peace in the country and always shower His blessings on it.

Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, in his message to the nation, has observed that the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr heralds completion of Ramazanul Mubarak which further promotes the qualities of purity, self control, compassion and sacrifice.

In a message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, he said for the worldly and religious accomplishments, it is necessary that the same passion and attitude practiced in the holy month should be adhered to throughout the year, thus leading our lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam. The prime minister felicitated the nation and the Muslims all over the world on the august occasion and said the holy month of Ramazan had provided them with the opportunities to earn the blessings of the month. He prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the motherland. He also stressed upon the inclusion of kin, neighbourhood, and all the needy people in the delights of the auspicious day, thus reflecting the true spirit of the occasion. The prime minister said these were the teachings of Islam that bliss of this day should be shared with everyone including non-Muslim brothers and sisters.

In this way, the practical picture of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony should be presented. On this day, he said, the nation should also remember its sons who had sacrificed their lives against all the internal and external threats, safeguarding the motherland.