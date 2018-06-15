Fri June 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

Hafeez shares ‘shocking’ experience of his visit to govt hospital

LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has shared shocking experience of his visit to Jinnah Hospital Lahore, where the cricketer experienced miserable facilities to the patients and non-availability of senior doctors.

In a tweeter message, Mohammad Hafeez said, “Visited Jinnah hospital Lahore & experienced the miserable facilities to the patients in different wards, Broken beds were for patients, witnessed many patients were lying outside wards, people were smoking all around the hospital, Senior Dr were not available, stinking atmosphere.”

Hafeez went on to say, “Shocked to see govt hospitals facilities.”

Mostly politicians and dignitaries who can afford to go abroad they go abroad for medical issues along with their families, what about people of Pakistan? He questioned.


