Pak Army repulses cross border attack, kills five terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces killed five terrorists when the militants from across the Pak-Afghan border attempted multiple physical and fire raids on Pakistani posts in Shawal, North Wazirstan Agency.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, the Security Forces valiantly repulsed all attempts to overrun posts and inflict major damage. Five terrorists were killed by Pakistan Army in retaliation during their failed attempts.

During exchange of fire, three Pakistan army soldiers Havaldar Iftikhar, resident of Sargodha, Sepoy Aftab from Chitral and sepoy Usman resident of Gujarat, embraced Shahadat.