Fri June 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

MET Office predicts rain during Eid holidays

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted the weather remaining pleasant along with a probability of rain, during the coming holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Director MET Abdul Rasheed has predicted light rain over the metropolis during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, that is Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Moreover he stated that the sea breeze is also likely to ease the temperature during the course of the weekend.

Furthermore, pre-monsoon rains have also been announced by the MET Office from Saturday.

Rain is expected to hit different parts of the country on Saturday following clammy currents that will start to diffuse on Friday.

The cities of Islamabad, Rawalpinidi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions will experience rain during the Eid weekend.

Earlier today, Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after a light drizzle in areas of I. I. Chundrigar Road, Univeristy Road, Nazimabad, Mosamiyat and Gulistan-e-Johar.

