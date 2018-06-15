Fawad Chaudhry responds to ‘fake’ remarks about Tariq Jamil

Spokesman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fawad Chaudhry has stepped forward terming the comments made about religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil under his name as ‘fake’.



The PTI spokesman had been under fire lately after alleged negative comments against religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil had been circulating under his name on social media.

The spokesman stepped forward on Twitter with a video in which he cleared the air of fallacy stating that the circulating commentary had been created by fake accounts on social media with his name.

The Secretary Information went on to add that he has notified the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to look into the matter and trace those accountable for the diffusion of these forged remarks.

Furthermore, he advised those falling for this scam that it is highly unlikely for a person affiliated with a political party to make derogatory remarks about a religious character. He also advised them to do a rigorous check before considering any bit of unverified information that comes their way.