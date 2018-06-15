Fri June 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 15, 2018

Saad Rafique admits second marriage with TV anchor

LAHORE: Senior PML-N leader and former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has admitted his second marriage to a TV anchor, Daily Jang reported.

The former minister mentioned this in nomination papers he submitted for the upcoming general elections to be held on July 25.

According to the information shared in the nomination papers, Rafique has two wives; Ghazala Saad Rafique and second Shafaq Hira, who works as a news anchor for a state-owned TV channel.

Prior to his disclosure, reports about Saad’s second marriage with Shafaq surfaced in 2016.

