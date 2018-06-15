Light drizzle turns Karachi weather pleasant ahead of Eid

KARACHI: The weather turned pleasant after parts of Karachi received light drizzle early on Friday.



Shah Faisal Colony, Shahra-e-Faisal, Malir, Saddar, Tower and surrounding areas received light rain turning the weather extremely pleasant.



As usual, soon after the first drop of rain fell down, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the provincial capital.

The drizzle brought the port city's temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.

Karachiites experienced the last month extremely hot and dry with heatwaves that claimed several lives in the metropolis.



