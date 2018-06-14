Thu June 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Elections 2018: PTI unveils list of its candidates from Sindh

KARACHI: In its second phase, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled the list of its candidates contesting the upcoming general elections 2018 for National Assembly and the provincial assembly from Sindh.

The list displayed on PTI's official website include names of Liaquat Ali Jatoi, Arif Alvi, Naeem Adil Shaikh, Saif Ur Rehman, Fesal Vawda and others for National Assembly while Ameer Buksh Bhutto, Umaid Ali Junejo, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Imran Ismail, Jan Muhammad Gabol and others are party’s candidates for Sindh Assembly.

Complete List of PTI Candidates for National Assembly

Complete List of PTI Candidates for Sindh Assembly  


