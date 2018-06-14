Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan on Saturday

KARACHI: The Shawwal crescent, 1439 Hijri, has not been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Saturday, June 16, 2018, announced Ruet-e-Hilal committee here Thursday.



The announcement was made by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman. He chaired the meeting at the Met office Karachi.

The evidence of moon sighting was not received from any part of the country, therefore, Eid would be celebrated in Pakistan on Saturday, Mufti Muneeb said.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, had said that it was unlikely the Shawwal moon will be sighted on Thursday.

“There are fewer chances of the Eid moon being sighted today,” the Met Office said while stating that chances are higher of Eid-ul -Fitr would celebrated on Saturday, June 16 across Pakistan.

The moon can only be sighted if it is 26 hours and 42 minutes old, it added while stating that at sundown the moon will be 19 hours and three minutes old.

The new moon of Shawwal, 1439 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00-45 PST on 14-06-2018, a statement by the Met office said.

In a press release on June 14, the Met office said that there was slight chance of sighting of the moon.

According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1439 AH on the evening of 14-06-2018 i.e. on 29th of Ramzan, 1439 AH.

Moon sighted in UAE: report

The crescent of the Shawwal moon has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the UAE's International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

This means Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Friday.

According to Khaeej Times, the final decision will be taken when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, announces its decision.

Eid in Turkey on Friday

Turkey will celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid Ul-Fitr starting on June 15 until June 17, marking the end of 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Hurriyet Daily reported.

In Turkey, the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on May 16.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims abstain from food, drink and smoking from the “sahur” meal at sunrise to the “iftar” meal at sunset.

Eid in India

The crescent of the moon is not sighted in India Thursday. Hence, Eid ul-Fitr will not be celebrated on June 15 in India but people all across India will ring into the festival on June 16 and in Maharashtra on June 16 or 17, Indian media reported.