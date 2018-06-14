Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army to be deployed at polling stations in elections 2018: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to deploy Army personnel both inside and outside polling stations to ensure security during general elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan Thursday. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for general elections.

x
Advertisement

It was also decided that foolproof security would be provided during printing of the ballot papers. For this purpose, army would be deployed at Security Printing Press from 27th of this month to 25th of next month.

The CCTV cameras would be installed at 20,000 sensitive polling stations in the country.

He said close coordination would also be maintained with National Counter Terrorism Authority for security issues.

The meeting was attended by defence, interior and foreign secretaries, chief secretaries and inspector generals of police of all provinces.

General elections 2018 will be held on July 25, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

More From National

Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan on Saturday

Shawwal moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan on Saturday
Code of conduct issued by ECP for General Election 2018

Code of conduct issued by ECP for General Election 2018
We have to strive for Pakistan where rule of law is supreme: COAS Bajwa

We have to strive for Pakistan where rule of law is supreme: COAS Bajwa
Imran congratulates Rashid on Supreme Court verdict

Imran congratulates Rashid on Supreme Court verdict

Load More load more