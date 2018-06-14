Army to be deployed at polling stations in elections 2018: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to deploy Army personnel both inside and outside polling stations to ensure security during general elections.



The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan Thursday. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for general elections.

It was also decided that foolproof security would be provided during printing of the ballot papers. For this purpose, army would be deployed at Security Printing Press from 27th of this month to 25th of next month.

The CCTV cameras would be installed at 20,000 sensitive polling stations in the country.

He said close coordination would also be maintained with National Counter Terrorism Authority for security issues.

The meeting was attended by defence, interior and foreign secretaries, chief secretaries and inspector generals of police of all provinces.

General elections 2018 will be held on July 25, 2018.