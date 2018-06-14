Rao Anwar claims his innocence will be proven in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar claims that he will be confirmed innocent in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.



The former SSP along with 11 of his deputies was indicted with murder of shopkeeper and intending model Naqeebullah along with three others in the Malir area of the metropolis, amid a counterfeit confrontation earlier this year.

In conversation with the media at Karachi’s anti-terrorism court (ATC) where he was present for a hearing of the case, Anwar claimed that evidence verifying his innocence was on hand that shows that the former SSP neither caught Naqeebullah nor murdered him.

Claiming that there is no evidence against him and that he was hauled to court on the basis of professional jealousy, Anwar stated, “I have been nominated in the wrong case."

He went on to add that the Joint Investigation Team report showed his incorrect contact number, adding that the records of the said phone number cited in the report displayed that it was used in Karachi on March 21, whereas Anwar claims to have been in Islamabad on that date for a Supreme Court hearing.

The legal team of Naqeebullah’s father Khan Muhammad had failed to present themselves at today’s hearing after which it was put off till July fourth and the lawyers were given a final notice to proffer their defense.