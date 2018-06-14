Nomination papers of Asif Zardari challenged

NAWABSHAH/LAHORE: The nomination papers of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari seeking to contest election from his home constituency Nawazbshah has been challenged.

A petitioner, objecting to Zardari's candidature, said that the former president had purchased 1,500 acres of agricultural land in Sanghar but had failed to pay tax. He was also accused of not paying water tax for using canal water.

The returning officer sent a notice to Zardari to file his response to objections on June 18.

Khan's papers challenged in Lahore, Karachi

On the other hand, Imran Khan's nomination papers have also been challenged by the Justice and Democratic Party in Lahore.

The concerned returning officer summoned the PTI chief in person on June 18 to respond to objections. An order to send evidence of documentary objections to Imran was also issued.

The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

A citizen, Abdul Wahab Baloch, challenged PTI chief's candidature over the Sita White case.

The PTI chief's legal counsel Imran Ismail appeared before the court and said that only his client could respond to the objection. He then submitted a written request, asking the court for more time to submit a response to the appeal against Imran's candidature.

Scrutiny of Imran's nomination papers was then postponed till June 19, which is the last date for the process.